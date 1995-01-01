Phosphate Fibers is a singular detailed account of the discovery, chemistry, synthesis, properties, manufacture, toxicology, and uses of calcium and sodium calcium polyphosphate fibers. Author Edward J. Griffith-the inventor and developer of this safe, biodegradable material-takes a multidisciplinary approach to this subject, considering the social, legal, medical, and industrial issues surrounding the use of asbestos and other mineral fibers. This compelling study is a beneficial resource to both readers interested in mineral fibers as well as those who want to understand the complexities of bringing new substances into the modern marketplace.