Chemistry Inorganic Chemistry
Topics in Applied Chemistry
© 1995

Phosphate Fibers

Authors: Griffith, Edward J.

About this book

Phosphate Fibers is a singular detailed account of the discovery, chemistry, synthesis, properties, manufacture, toxicology, and uses of calcium and sodium calcium polyphosphate fibers. Author Edward J. Griffith-the inventor and developer of this safe, biodegradable material-takes a multidisciplinary approach to this subject, considering the social, legal, medical, and industrial issues surrounding the use of asbestos and other mineral fibers. This compelling study is a beneficial resource to both readers interested in mineral fibers as well as those who want to understand the complexities of bringing new substances into the modern marketplace.

Reviews

`An enjoyable and informative book. It is a `must-read' for phosphate chemists and engineers but should also find broad appeal.'
Journal of the American Chemical Society, 120(13), 1998

Table of contents (10 chapters)

  • Fibers, Phosphates, and Public Protection

    Griffith, Edward J.

    Pages 1-25

  • The Limiting Element for Life on Earth

    Griffith, Edward J.

    Pages 27-50

  • General Phosphate Chemistry (As Applied to Fibers)

    Griffith, Edward J.

    Pages 51-90

  • Ropes, Strings, Threads, Fibers, and Molecules

    Griffith, Edward J.

    Pages 91-113

  • Melts and Phases

    Griffith, Edward J.

    Pages 115-138

Bibliographic Information

