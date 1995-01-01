Phosphate Fibers
Authors: Griffith, Edward J.
- About this book
-
Phosphate Fibers is a singular detailed account of the discovery, chemistry, synthesis, properties, manufacture, toxicology, and uses of calcium and sodium calcium polyphosphate fibers. Author Edward J. Griffith-the inventor and developer of this safe, biodegradable material-takes a multidisciplinary approach to this subject, considering the social, legal, medical, and industrial issues surrounding the use of asbestos and other mineral fibers. This compelling study is a beneficial resource to both readers interested in mineral fibers as well as those who want to understand the complexities of bringing new substances into the modern marketplace.
- Reviews
-
`An enjoyable and informative book. It is a `must-read' for phosphate chemists and engineers but should also find broad appeal.'
Journal of the American Chemical Society, 120(13), 1998
-
Table of contents (10 chapters)
-
-
Fibers, Phosphates, and Public Protection
Pages 1-25
-
The Limiting Element for Life on Earth
Pages 27-50
-
General Phosphate Chemistry (As Applied to Fibers)
Pages 51-90
-
Ropes, Strings, Threads, Fibers, and Molecules
Pages 91-113
-
Melts and Phases
Pages 115-138
-
