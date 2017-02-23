Our business is publishing. With more than 2,900 journals and 200,000 books, Springer offers many opportunities for authors, customers and partners.

Latest press releases

News on products, corporate announcements and ground-breaking research.

Killer spirals offer wild ride

Heidelberg | New York, 15 March 2017

Author of new book The Perfect Shape plots to infect readers with spiral madness

Springer Nature SciGraph: Supporting open science and the wider understanding of research

Heidelberg | London, 9 March 2017

Pioneering semantic platform with Linked Open Data will serve the needs of the research community

Recommended: Connecting researchers with the research that matters to them

London | Heidelberg, 23 February 2017

Recommended, a new service which connects the research community with the most relevant content is launched by Springer Nature today.  