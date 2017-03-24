Journal für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit
Editor-in-Chief: Saskia Dombrowski
ISSN: 1661-5751
(print version)
Journal no. 3
English- and German-language articles are from pure and applied research, as well as administrative surveillance
Presents reports from conventions and workshops, and concise reviews
Journal of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (JVL)
The JVL publishes peer-reviewed research in the fields of food, feed and consumer products as well as crop protection products, veterinary drugs, genetic engineering and consumer health protection.
Research papers – written in German or English – are published as Research Articles, Reviews, Methods and Short Communications. The JVL also presents important News, Opinions as well as Announcements and Reports about administrative surveillance.
The JVL is published by the Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety and provides information for authorities and institutions as well as other organisations and companies especially in Germany but also in the European Union and worldwide.
Bibliographic Data
First published in 2006
1 volume/year, 4 issues/volume + 1-2 supplements, approx. 400 pages per volume
Format: 21 x 27.9 cm
ISSN 1661-5751 (print)
ISSN 1661-5867 (electronic)
Journal für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (JVL)
Das JVL publiziert von Experten begutachtete Wissenschaftsartikel aus den Bereichen Lebensmittel, Futtermittel, Bedarfsgegenstände, Pflanzenschutzmittel, Tierarzneimittel, Gentechnik und gesundheitlicher Verbraucherschutz.
Die wissenschaftlichen Beiträge sind in deutscher bzw. in englischer Sprache verfasst. Diese Beiträge werden im JVL in Form von Original- bzw. Übersichtsarbeiten sowie Methodenartikeln und Kurzberichten (Short Communications) publiziert. Der wissenschaftliche Teil wird durch amtliche Mitteilungen, Ankündigungen und Berichte des Bundesamtes für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit ergänzt.
Die Zeitschrift ist ein wichtiges Instrument zur Informationsvermittlung für alle Behörden und Dienststellen sowie für alle Institutionen, Verbände und Wirtschaftsunternehmen, die sich mit Lebens- und Futtermitteln, Landwirtschaft und Gentechnik sowie dem gesundheitlichen Verbraucherschutz beschäftigen – vor allem in Deutschland aber auch in Europa und weltweit. Herausgeber der Zeitschrift ist das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL).
Bibliographische Angaben
Erstmals erschienen 2006
1 Band pro Jahr, 4 Hefte pro Band + 1–2 Supplemente, ca. 400 Seiten pro Band
Format: 21 x 27.9 cm
ISSN 1661-5751 (print)
ISSN 1661-5867 (electronic)
Related subjects » Agriculture - Biotechnology - Chemistry - Food Science & Nutrition - Life Sciences - Plant Sciences
Journal Citation Reports®, Thomson Reuters
Science Citation Index Expanded (SciSearch), Journal Citation Reports/Science Edition, SCOPUS, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Google Scholar, CSA, CAB International, Academic OneFile, AGRICOLA, CAB Abstracts, EBSCO Discovery Service, EMBiology, Food Science and Technology Abstracts, Gale, Global Health, OCLC, PASCAL, SCImago, Summon by ProQuest
You are not logged in! Please log in to edit your catalogs.
Journal of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (JVL)
The JVL publishes peer-reviewed research in the fields of food, feed and consumer products as well as crop protection products, veterinary drugs, genetic engineering and consumer health protection.
Research papers – written in German or English – are published as Research Articles, Reviews, Methods and Short Communications. The JVL also presents important News, Opinions as well as Announcements and Reports about administrative surveillance.
The JVL is published by the Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety and provides information for authorities and institutions as well as other organisations and companies especially in Germany but also in the European Union and worldwide.
Bibliographic Data
First published in 2006
1 volume/year, 4 issues/volume + 1-2 supplements, approx. 400 pages per volume
Format: 21 x 27.9 cm
ISSN 1661-5751 (print)
ISSN 1661-5867 (electronic)
Journal für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (JVL)
Das JVL publiziert von Experten begutachtete Wissenschaftsartikel aus den Bereichen Lebensmittel, Futtermittel, Bedarfsgegenstände, Pflanzenschutzmittel, Tierarzneimittel, Gentechnik und gesundheitlicher Verbraucherschutz.
Die wissenschaftlichen Beiträge sind in deutscher bzw. in englischer Sprache verfasst. Diese Beiträge werden im JVL in Form von Original- bzw. Übersichtsarbeiten sowie Methodenartikeln und Kurzberichten (Short Communications) publiziert. Der wissenschaftliche Teil wird durch amtliche Mitteilungen, Ankündigungen und Berichte des Bundesamtes für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit ergänzt.
Die Zeitschrift ist ein wichtiges Instrument zur Informationsvermittlung für alle Behörden und Dienststellen sowie für alle Institutionen, Verbände und Wirtschaftsunternehmen, die sich mit Lebens- und Futtermitteln, Landwirtschaft und Gentechnik sowie dem gesundheitlichen Verbraucherschutz beschäftigen – vor allem in Deutschland aber auch in Europa und weltweit. Herausgeber der Zeitschrift ist das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL).
Bibliographische Angaben
Erstmals erschienen 2006
1 Band pro Jahr, 4 Hefte pro Band + 1–2 Supplemente, ca. 400 Seiten pro Band
Format: 21 x 27.9 cm
ISSN 1661-5751 (print)
ISSN 1661-5867 (electronic)
Submission of a manuscript implies: that the work described has not been published before (except in form of an abstract or as part of a published lecture, review or thesis); that it is not under consideration for publication elsewhere; that its publication has been approved by all co-authors, if any, as well as - tacitly or explicitly - by the responsible authorities at the institution where the work was carried out.
The author warrants that his/her contribution is original and that he/she has full power to make this grant. The author signs for and accepts responsibility for releasing this material on behalf of any and all co-authors. Transfer of copyright to Springer (respective to owner if other than Springer) becomes effective if and when the article is accepted for publication. After submission of the Copyright Transfer Statement signed by the corresponding author, changes of authorship or in the order of the authors listed will not be accepted by Springer.
The copyright covers the exclusive right and license (for U.S. government employees: to the extent transferable) to reproduce, publish, distribute and archive the article in all forms and media of expression now known or developed in the future, including reprints, translations, photographic reproductions, microform, electronic form (offline, online) or any other reproductions of similar nature.
All articles published in this journal are protected by copyright, which covers the exclusive rights to reproduce and distribute the article (e.g., as offprints), as well as all translation rights. No material published in this journal may be reproduced photographically or stored on microfilm, in electronic data bases, video disks, etc., without first obtaining written permission from the publisher (respective the copyright owner if other than Springer). The use of general descriptive names, trade names, trademarks, etc., in this publication, even if not specifically identified, does not imply that these names are not protected by the relevant laws and regulations.
An author may self-archive an author-created version of his/her article on his/her own website. He/she may also deposit this version on his/her institution's and funder's (funder designated) repository, including his/her final version, provided it is not made publicly available until after 12 months of official publication. He/she may not use the publisher's PDF version which is posted on www.springerlink.com for the purpose of self-archiving or deposit. Furthermore, the author may only post his/her version provided acknowledgement is given to the original source of publication and a link is inserted to the published article on Springer's website. The link must be accompanied by the following text: "The original publication is available at www.springerlink.com".
The author is requested to use the appropriate DOI for the article (go to the Linking Options in the article, then to OpenURL and use the link with the DOI). Articles disseminated via www.springerlink.com are indexed, abstracted and referenced by many abstracting and information services, bibliographic networks, subscription agencies, library networks, and consortia.
While the advice and information in this journal is believed to be true and accurate at the date of its publication, neither the authors, the editors, nor the publisher can accept any legal responsibility for any errors or omissions that may be made. The publisher makes no warranty, express or implied, with respect to the material contained herein.
Special regulations for photocopies in the USA: Photocopies may be made for personal or in-house use beyond the limitations stipulated under Section 107 or 108 of U.S. Copyright Law, provided a fee is paid. All fees should be paid to the Copyright Clearance Center, Inc., 222 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, MA 01923, USA, Tel.:+1-978-7508400, Fax:+1-978-6468600, http://www.copyright.com, stating the ISSN of the journal, the volume, and the first and last page numbers of each article copied. The copyright owner's consent does not include copying for general distribution, promotion, new works, or resale. In these cases, specific written permission must first be obtained from the publisher.
The Canada Institute for Scientific and Technical Information (CISTI) provides a comprehensive, world-wide document delivery service for all Springer journals. For more information, or to place an order for a copyright-cleared Springer document, please contact Client Assistant, Document Delivery, CISTI, Ottawa K1A 0S2, Canada (Tel. +1-613-9939251, Fax +1-613-9528243, e-mail: cisti.docdel@nrc.ca).
Springer-Verlag Berlin Heidelberg is a part of
Springer Science+Business Media
springer.com
Get the table of contents of every new issue published in Journal of Consumer Protection and Food Safety.