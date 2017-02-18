Logo - springer
Journal of International Business Studies
Journal of International Business Studies

Editor-in-Chief: Alain Verbeke

ISSN: 0047-2506 (print version)
ISSN: 1478-6990 (electronic version)

Journal no. 41267

News

Welcome to Journal of International Business Studies
The official publication of the Academy of International Business, publishing papers of significant interest that contribute to the theoretical basis of business and management studies. The Journal of International Business Studies’ broad scope and developmental editorial policies create accessible, thought-provoking content for the general academic business community.

JIBS Decade Award winner for 2017

We are delighted to announce that the winners of the 2017 JIBS Decade Award are Peter J Buckley, L Jeremy Clegg, Adam R Cross, Xin Liu, Hinrich Voss and Ping Zheng for their article “The determinants of Chinese outward foreign direct investment”. Please join us in congratulating them!

New JIBS Collection: International Entrepreneurship

Becky Reuber, JIBS Area Editor, has selected articles from the JIBS archive for a new JIBS Collection, which is dedicated to International Entrepreneurship. This set of articles showcases JIBS articles that portray a range of international entrepreneurship research perspectives and approaches
For a full list of articles in the new collection, see the Collections button on the right-hand side menu.

JIBS welcomes submissions from across all business disciplines

The Journal of International Business Studies is the top-ranked journal in the field of international business, publishing insightful, innovative and impactful research.
Download the JIBS Fact Sheet [PDF,228KB] for a detailed outline of the journal's rankings and impact and its wide, interdisciplinary scope. You can share with your department chair, or see more reasons to submit your best work to JIBS.

  • Journal Citation Reports®, Thomson Reuters
    2015 Impact Factor
  • 3.620
    The top-ranked journal in the field of international business, Journal of International Business Studies (JIBS) is multidisciplinary in scope and interdisciplinary in content and methodology, publishing content from across the the six sub-domains of international business studies:

    (1) the activities, strategies, structures and decision-making processes of multinational enterprises; (2) interactions between multinational enterprises and other actors, organizations, institutions, and markets; (3) the cross-border activities of firms (e.g., intrafirm trade, finance, investment, technology transfers, offshore services); (4) how the international environment (e.g., cultural, economic, legal, political) affects the activities, strategies, structures and decision-making processes of firms; (5) the international dimensions of organizational forms (e.g., strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions) and activities (e.g., entrepreneurship, knowledge-based competition, corporate governance); and (6) cross-country comparative studies of businesses, business processes and organizational behavior in different countries and environments.

    Instructions for Authors

